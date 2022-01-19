COVID-19 test kits distributed in Allen County at various fire stations Wednesday

A limited supply of the kits were available, being distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis on Wednesday. While residents lined up quickly, test kits were gone quicker.
"It's important to have these test kits on hand to get a quick answer if you have any symptoms come up or have an exposure to someone who has COVID in your household," said Brandon Fischer, Allen County Public Health Commissioner. "You can get that result quickly, so you can make that determination of whether you have COVID or not."
Multiple fire stations in the area helped distribute the test kits, such as the Lima Fire Department.
"We don't just want to be members of the community, we want to be able to serve and be part of the community," said Andy Heffner, Lima Fire Chief. "So when we have a drop-off point or a distribution point, we like to be a part of that."
And residents were very appreciative of the effort from the health department to help get test kits in local hands.
"I have tested positive before and I was told that we could also get it again," stated Beverly Johnson, one of the local residents who picked up the test kits. "My husband was negative. We want to stay on top of it, in case we have any symptoms or anything, we wanted something on hand that we can check easily."
