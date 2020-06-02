COVID-19 testing underway at Bradfield Center

The Bradfield Center teamed up with the Health Partners of Western Ohio to provide COVID-19 testing for the community. Monday was the first day for the testing, which involves people making a telehealth call first before receiving an appointment time, and then driving up to the Bradfield Center for the swab test.
Community members will not have to pay for their test: "One of the things that I want to make sure that the community knows is that there will not be a charge for this," said Kesha Drake, executive director for the Bradfield Center. "We'll bill your insurance, and if anything is not covered by your insurance, there are funds set aside to cover those expenses."
To register for the testing, you can call either (419) 221-3072 or (419) 549-5982.