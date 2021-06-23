COVID-19 vaccination numbers are steady and leveling out

As the last Ohio Vax-a Million winner is announced Wednesday night, the promotion do what it was intended to do, increase the number of people getting vaccinated.
As of Wednesday afternoon, just over 5 and a half million Ohioans have gotten at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Mike DeWine announced the vaccine lottery on May 12th and there was a spike in vaccinations for a few days but that has leveled out. Locally at Allen County Public Health, officials say the number of people coming in for the shots has been steady but only 34-percent of the county population has rolled up their sleeve. They continue to encourage the vaccine to provide individuals protection from the virus.
Allen County Emergency Planner with Allen County Public Health, Brandon Fischer explains, “With vaccinations at this point with additional variants coming through the community it’s very important for individuals to be fully vaccinated so that they have full protection.”
You can find a list of COVID-19 vaccination providers at Allen County Public Health’s website.