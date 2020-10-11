Columbus Grove church holds mini fall festival

St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Columbus Grove held a mini fall festival on Sunday to help raise money for their church.
Like many other church’s and organizations, St. Anthony’s had to cancel their annual event because of the pandemic. Now, with approval from the health department, the community can come out and enjoy their mini version of the fall festival.
Even without being able to offer the community their regular annual events, they have still been very supportive of the church.
Father David Ritchie at St. Anthony’s says, “It’s a way for them to get together and our workers, our volunteers are just phenomenal. During this whole pandemic our collections have actually been higher, people have responded really well.”
The fest featured raffles and prizes of all kinds, including a car and cash raffle. Later in the day, people lined up for a 5K run and kids were able to take a hayride.