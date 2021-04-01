Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 1, 2021.
Hancock County is reporting 19 new cases, Allen County is up by 18 cases, Putnam County increases by 13 and Auglaize County by 10. Mercer and Shelby counties add 5 new cases each. Hardin, Logan and Paulding counties have 4 new cases each, and Van Wert County is up 3 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there are 2,475 new cases. 93 people were admitted to the hospital and 9 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 968,057 people presumed recovered from COVID-19. As for cases per 100,000 residents over a two week period, it has risen to 167 this week. Governor Mike DeWine says the state will lift all health orders if that number falls to 50 over a two week period.