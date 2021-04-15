Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for April 15, 2021.
Allen County has 22 new cases, and Hancock County is up 17 cases. Auglaize, Putnam, and Hardin Counties add 9 cases each. Shelby County increases by 4 cases. Mercer, Logan, and Paulding Counties have three new cases each, and Van Wert County is up one case.
As for statewide numbers, there are 2,164 new cases today. 181 people were hospitalized and 31 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 989,861 people are presumed recovered from the Coronavirus. As for cases per 100,000 residents over a two week period, it has risen to 200 this week. Governor Mike DeWine says the state will lift all health orders if that number falls to 50 over a two week period.