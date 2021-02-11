Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for February 11, 2021.
The Ohio Department of Health announced on Wednesday they have underreported up to 4,000 COVID-19 deaths since October. This stems from issues in the state's reporting system. Over the next few days, these numbers will be added to the totals, resulting in higher deaths than we have been seeing. Although showing up this week, deaths will be reported on the appropriate dates on coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Locally, there were 17 deaths in Allen County, and 4 in Auglaize, Putnam, and Hardin Counties. Shelby County adds 3 deaths, Mercer County adds 2, and Hancock, Van Wert, and Paulding Counties add one.
Allen County is up 40 new cases, Hancock County increases by 16 cases, and Van Wert County by 12. Auglaize, Mercer, and Logan Counties add 10 cases each. Shelby and Hardin Counties are both up 7 cases, and Putnam and Paulding Counties are up 4.
As for statewide numbers, there were 721 new deaths reported, and 2,806 new cases. 189 people were hospitalized and 19 patients were admitted to the ICU. 848,058 people are now presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 in Ohio.