Once again, the Ohio Department of Health was not able to release any mortality data today.

COVID-19 numbers for March 15, 2021

Hancock County adds 11 new cases, Putnam County increases by 6 cases, and Hardin County by 4. Allen, Logan, and Paulding Counties are up 2 new cases each. Mercer, Shelby, and Van Wert Counties increase by 1 case each. Auglaize County has no new cases.

As for statewide numbers, there are 1,149 new cases. 91 people were admitted to the hospital and 9 patients were sent to the ICU. 940,600 people are now presumed recovered from COVID-19 in Ohio.

 

