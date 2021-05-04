Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for May 4, 2021.
Allen County had 2 new deaths, and Auglaize and Paulding Counites had 1 death each.
Auglaize County has 15 new cases, and Allen County is up 8 cases. Shelby County increases by 6 cases, and Logan County by 5. Putnam, Hancock, and Van Wert counties add 4 cases each. Hardin and Paulding Counties have 3 new cases, and Mercer County has 2.
As for statewide numbers, there were 60 new deaths and 1,285 cases today. 204 people were taken to the hospital, and 20 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 1,026,498 people are now presumed recovered from COVID-19.