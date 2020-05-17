For the last two months a portion of the U.S. economy had to be shut down as states enacted stay at home orders.
But as states like Ohio start to slowly reopen business, companies are trying to lure customers back by offering services that they didn’t offer before, like curbside pickup or online shopping options to promote social distancing and less crowding in stories. But it will be a few months until we can see the full impact the pandemic has had on American businesses and if they will be able to survive in this changing world.
“Definitely by the end of Summer have some idea on really the damage that has been done to earnings, kind of where companies are,” says John Navin, Dean of ONU Dicke College of Business Administration. “We will see which businesses are going to reopen when they are able to reopen. We are also going to see what final or next step in the federal support for these businesses is going to be.”
Navin says one of the indicators of how businesses could survive the COVID-19 outbreak is just how stable they were before they were forced to shut down or change course over the past two months. He says company’s like J Crew and Brooks Brothers are facing real financial problems going in to the summer.