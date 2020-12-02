COVID pop-up testing site to be held in Putnam County

Putnam County will be hosting a COVID-19 pop-up testing site over the weekend.
The testing will be offered at the Putnam County Fairgrounds on Sunday, December 6th, from noon to 4 p.m.
Health officials say this is a good opportunity for people to get tested if they are concerned about being sick or may have not been able to get tested before.
"This gives people an opportunity to come and get tested if they feel like maybe they've had an exposure, even if they don't have symptoms," said Kimberly Rieman, Putnam County Health Commissioner. "It is a time for people to have access to that test that maybe they didn't prior to this."
You do not need a doctor's note to receive a test. Those under the age of 18 will need to have signed consent from a parent or guardian.