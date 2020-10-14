Governor Mike DeWine said during his press conference on Tuesday that he has plans for Ohio's remaining COVID-19 relief funding.
The state of Ohio has around $900 million left from the CARES Act to go towards COVID-19 relief. The governor said that he hoped to use that remaining money to help the arts, as well as small businesses and those who are struggling to pay their rent.
DeWine also mentioned that he hopes federal lawmakers will allow states to roll over their CARES Act funding into next year.
"If this money can be carried over, which we hope it will be, we think that Congress, in lame duck session, will vote on a bill," said Gov. DeWine. "If they vote on any bill, I’m told by our congressional delegation there will be a rollover provision in the bill, and then will be able to take some of that money into next year."
Representative Craig Riedel says that he agrees with what the governor wants to use the remaining CARES Act funding for, and believes that DeWine will see a lot of support.
"It makes a lot of good sense to me, and I certainly would support that," Rep Riedel said. "I know the governor has been talking to the Speaker of the House and the president of the Senate about how to best go about that. I’m certain will have overwhelming support in the General Assembly, and it’s something that we'll do and take care of as soon as we come back from the election."
So far, Ohio has spent about $3.6 billion of the CARES Act funding it received.