Findlay, Ohio- March 12th, 2020: The City of Findlay takes the health and safety of our citizens and visitors very seriously. This evening Mayor Christina Muryn along with various community leaders held a brief press conference to share a few pieces of information on how our community is responding to the evolving situation of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) locally. We will work to continue to provide relevant and helpful information as it is available.
1) Prevention
The best defense is a good offense. The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community is…
- Clean your hands often
- Cover your cough
- Sneeze into a clean tissue or in the crook of your arm
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if you are sick
- Wear a facemask if you are sick
- Clean and disinfect
2) Who is at High Risk?
The Center for Disease Control Prevention states that the following populations are at high risk.
- Adults 60 years and older
- People who have serious chronic medical conditions like: heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.
At this point there is no significant concern of risk to other populations.
3) Water Accessibility
In the interest of public health and safety, the City of Findlay has decided to postpone turning off water services of customers with delinquent accounts. The current late fee policy still applies to balances not paid on or before the Date of Disconnection printed on the Final Notice statement. As is the City of Findlay’s standard process, no checks will be accepted for delinquent accounts. Bill payment options can be found on the back of the bill and on the website at www.findlayohio.com. For questions call 419-424-7190.
4) Educational Institutions
With the order Governor Mike DeWine released earlier today, Findlay City Schools will not be in normal session until at least April 3rd. Updates can be found at fcs.org.
The University of Findlay is moving to online classes as of March 16th, 2020. Updates can be found at Findlay.edu.
5) Childcare
It takes a village. All areas of our community understand the daily impact that children being out of school has on our citizens. We are working diligently to arrange alternative childcare options for those that may need it. At this time we do not have a specific solution. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
6) Business Operations
The Center for Disease Control has extensive resources related to how best maintain business operations while mitigating risk. Please visit cdc.gov/coronavirus to gain access to posters, cleaning guidelines, educational materials, and more.
7) Flattening the Curve
Though there is low risk to the majority of the population this virus can be transmitted to our more vulnerable individuals through group interaction. According to epidemiologists one of the best ways to decrease the outbreak and ensure our healthcare system is able to address our needs is to implement mass gathering bans. Therefore, Mayor Christina Muryn and other local officials are recommending that everyone follow the order released by Governor DeWine March 12.
“Mass gatherings are defined as any event or convening that brings together 100 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.
This would include parades, fairs, and festivals.
Mass gatherings does not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 100 or more persons may be in transit. It also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories, or retail/grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within arm’s length of one another.”
“The order also does not include restrictions on religious gatherings, gatherings for the purpose of the expression of First Amendment protected speech, weddings and funerals.”
If you have questions regarding Coronavirus/COVID-19 please call Hancock Public
Health’s Coronavirus call center at 419-424-7105.