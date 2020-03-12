Hardin County – Recent confirmation of the coronavirus in the state of Ohio has led to public health concerns related to disease transmission. As a result, The Ohio State University has been proactively implementing protocols for insuring the safety and health for our students and clientele. After consultation with the college and university leadership, many OSU Extension events have been cancelled or postponed. If you were planning to attend a meeting or event hosted by OSU Extension through the end of March, please check with the organizer to see if it will still be held.
We understand this may cause an inconvenience to you and your business. Please feel free to reach out to us at your local Extension office for individual assistance in advancing your farm or agricultural business. It is with greatest respect to you that we share this information and look forward to interacting with you in the future.
The Hardin County Agricultural Society has cancelled its annual consignment sale Saturday, March 14 at the fairgrounds in Kenton. The Hardin County Pork Producers have postponed until further notice their annual Pork Banquet which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kenton. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers Spring Garden Seminar scheduled for March 19 at Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative in Kenton has been cancelled. The Hardin County Goat Boosters have postponed their annual Goat Banquet originally scheduled for March 28 at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Kenton until further notice.
The OSU Extension Pesticide and Fertilizer makeup and specialty recertification class scheduled for March 31 at the Extension office in Kenton has been determined to be mission critical and will take place as scheduled starting at 12:00 pm. The April 3 Ag Council breakfast meeting will be replaced with a Hardin County Ag Policy Development breakfast hosted by Farm Bureau at Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative in Kenton April 3 starting at 7:30 am. Reservations for this meeting should be made to Hardin County Farm Bureau at 419-447-3091. Any further changes will be posted as they develop on the Hardin County OSU Extension Facebook page or at hardin.osu.edu