Due to the restrictions placed on local restaurants due to the current outbreak, most places are operating for carry out, drive thru or delivery only. We are working to generate a list of establishements and their current services so you can see what is available in your communities. We will try to update this list as often as we can, and if you know a restaurant owner or manager that can give further details about their services, please forward them to this link and we will share that informations on the list below.
To submit your business information, please enter your information at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHpYVwlMs-A4othdwrIId1GYAPd5_KtslfDwJ3cPQLn1pB3A/viewform
The table of businesses is sorted by city. It is also best viewed on a desktop device or something with a larger screen. If you have to view this on a phone, you will have to swipe to the left to reveal further details about the business listing.
Local Restaurant Services
|City
|Business
|Services Available
|Phone
|Hours of Operation
|Website
|Social Media
|Unknown field 1
|Bluffton
|PadroneÕs Pizza Bluffton
|Delivery and Carry Out
|(419) 358-0825
|Sunday-Thursday 3:30-10pm and Friday-Saturday 3:30-11pm
|Celina
|Brew Nation
|Drive thru and Carry out
|(419) 584-1705
|7-Nov
|N/a 419-584-1705
|Brew Nation- Celina/ the Potter House
|Kalida
|Dicks Steakhouse
|Carry out
|(419) 532-3029
|Lunch 10:30 - 1:30 dinner 4-6:30Monday through Thursday. Friday 10:30 - 1:30 lunch dinner 4-7. Saturday 4-7 dinner. Sunday 10:30 - 1:30
|dickssteakhouseinc.com
|Facebook Dicks Steakhouse
|Lima
|American legion post 96
|Carry out from our regular menu
|(419) 225-5641
|11am to 3pm
|None
|None
|Lima
|Bella Notta's
|Carry out, Delivery
|(419) 222-1003
|10am 10pm
|Bellanottaspizzas.com
|Bella Nottas
|Lima
|BIGGBY COFFEE
|Drive thru, carry out, catering
|(419) 999-9262
|6 AM-9PM MON-Thursday, 7 AM-9 PM SUNDAY
|Www.biggby.com
|Www.facebook.com/biggbylimawest & www.facebook.com/biggbylimaeast
|Lima
|Bob Evans
|Carry out, Take out, Delivery
|Cable Rd - 419-228-2004 Harding Hwy - 419-223-3237
|7am-8pm
|Bob Evans.com
|Lima
|Captain D's
|Drive thru, Carry Out
|(419) 331-8888
|10:30-10:00 pm
|www.captainds.com
|Lima
|Casa Lu Al Restaurant
|Carry out or curb side
|(419) 229-0774
|10am-8pm
|Www.casalualresturant.com
|Facebook and instagram
|Lima
|Cracker Barrel
|Carry out ( including catering) retail store only
|(419) 222-0055
|8am-8pm mon-sun
|Www.crackerbarrel.com
|Lima
|Cracker Barrel
|Carry out, online ordering, and catering
|(419) 222-0055
|8am-8pm
|Www.Crackerbarrel.com
|Lima
|Daryl and Daryls pizza and wings
|Drive thru carry out delivery
|419-225-9464. 419-224-9464
|9am-10pm
|Dndwings.com
|Facebook Daryl and Daryls
|Lima
|Fat Jack's Pizza
|Carryout
|West St - 419-227-1713 Findlay Rd - 419-223-6100 Spencerville Rd - 419-229-2002
|10am-10pm Sun-Thurs 10am-Midnight Fri-sat
|www.fatjackspizza.com
|Lima
|Jalape–os Mexican Grill
|Carry out
|(419) 221-0310
|Monday thru Saturday 11am to 8pm
|Facebook: Jalape–os Mexican Grill Twitter: jalape–osGrill
|Lima
|La Charreada Shawnee
|Delivery curbside and carry out
|419-229-3845
|Daily 11a.m to 9 pm
|Facebook @lacha03bor lacharreada Shawnee
|Lima
|Little Caesars
|East side = carryout and delivery
|Cable Rd - (567) 289-4427 Calumet Ave - (419) 879-9000
|East side Sun-Th 11am to 10pm Fri & Sat 11am to 11pm
|littlecaesars.com
|Lima
|Milano Cafe
|Carry Out and Delivery for Offices and Corporate with one day notice
|(419) 331-2220
|Lunch Monday thru Saturday 11-2 Dinner Monday thru Thursday 4-8 Dinner Friday and Saturday 4-8:30 Dinner Sunday 11-2 & 4-7
|milanocafelima.com
|Facebook Milano Cafe
|Lima
|Old Barn Out Back
|Drive Thru, Carry Out, Delivery
|(419) 991-3075
|10-7 PM
|Oldbarnoutback.com
|Old Barn Out Back on Facebook
|Lima
|Panera Bread
|Carry out, Delivery, Rapid Pickup, Catering
|(419) 222-3700
|5am-8pm
|www.panerabread.com
|Lima
|Rigali's Pizza Village
|Drive Thru, Carry Out and Delivery
|419-228-9269
|10am-10pm
|www.rigalis.com
|Lima
|Skyline Chili
|Drive Thru, Carry Out
|(419) 991-1990
|Mon-Sat 10:30-8p Sun 10:30-8p
|www.skylinechili.com
|Skyline Chili Lima (Facebook) skylinechililima (Instagram)
|Lima
|The Grind Cafe & Coffeehouse
|Carry out and delivery on orders of $10 or more
|(567) 289-4629
|Tuesday-Sunday 7a.m.-2 p.m.
|www.the-grind-cafe.com
|Facebook; Twitter
|Lima
|The Met
|Carry out
|(419) 999-9463
|11-8pm
|Themet306.com
|Lima
|The Olive Garden
|Carside ToGo
|419-222-7724
|11am to 8pm
|www.theolivegarden.com
|Lima
|Westgate Entertainment center
|Carryout
|(419) 227-7231
|8-Oct
|WestgateEntertainmentcenter.com
|Lima
|Westside Pizza
|Carry Out and Delivery
|(419) 228-8482
|11 am to 8:30 pm
|Lima
|Yamato West
|Pick up and Delivery
|(567) 371-3210
|11am-930pm
|Yamato West on Facebokk
|Ottoville
|Canalside Burgers and Brew
|Drive Thru
|(419) 453-3512
|Wednesday-Sunday 4-8
|www.facebook.com/Canalsideburgersandbrew
|www.facebook.com/canalsideburgersandbrew
|Ottoville
|MillieÕs Cafe
|Drive Thru
|(419) 453-3043
|10am to 8pm
|www.milliesottoville.com
|www.facebook.com/MilliesCafeOttoville
|St Marys Ohio
|Hometown LockerRoom
|Delivery and Carry- Out
|(419) 394-0130
|Monday - Thursday 10-10 Friday 10 - 11 and Saturday 4 - 11 closed Sunday
|hometownlockerroom.com
|Facebook@hometownlockerroom
|Wapakoneta
|Route 33 rhythm and brews
|Carry out and delivery
|(419) 739-7833
|Tuesday thru Saturday... 4 pm to 9 pm
|Www.rhythmandbrews.com