Due to the restrictions placed on local restaurants due to the current outbreak, most places are operating for carry out, drive thru or delivery only. We are working to generate a list of establishements and their current services so you can see what is available in your communities. We will try to update this list as often as we can, and if you know a restaurant owner or manager that can give further details about their services, please forward them to this link and we will share that informations on the list below.

To submit your business information, please enter your information at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHpYVwlMs-A4othdwrIId1GYAPd5_KtslfDwJ3cPQLn1pB3A/viewform

The table of businesses is sorted by city. It is also best viewed on a desktop device or something with a larger screen. If you have to view this on a phone, you will have to swipe to the left to reveal further details about the business listing. 

Local Restaurant Services

City Business Services Available Phone Hours of Operation Website Social Media
Bluffton PadroneÕs Pizza Bluffton Delivery and Carry Out (419) 358-0825 Sunday-Thursday 3:30-10pm and Friday-Saturday 3:30-11pm
Celina Brew Nation Drive thru and Carry out (419) 584-1705 7-Nov N/a 419-584-1705 Brew Nation- Celina/ the Potter House
Kalida Dicks Steakhouse Carry out (419) 532-3029 Lunch 10:30 - 1:30 dinner 4-6:30Monday through Thursday. Friday 10:30 - 1:30 lunch dinner 4-7. Saturday 4-7 dinner. Sunday 10:30 - 1:30 dickssteakhouseinc.com Facebook Dicks Steakhouse
Lima American legion post 96 Carry out from our regular menu (419) 225-5641 11am to 3pm None None
Lima Bella Notta's Carry out, Delivery (419) 222-1003 10am 10pm Bellanottaspizzas.com Bella Nottas
Lima BIGGBY COFFEE Drive thru, carry out, catering (419) 999-9262 6 AM-9PM MON-Thursday, 7 AM-9 PM SUNDAY Www.biggby.com Www.facebook.com/biggbylimawest & www.facebook.com/biggbylimaeast
Lima Bob Evans Carry out, Take out, Delivery Cable Rd - 419-228-2004 Harding Hwy - 419-223-3237 7am-8pm Bob Evans.com
Lima Captain D's Drive thru, Carry Out (419) 331-8888 10:30-10:00 pm www.captainds.com
Lima Casa Lu Al Restaurant Carry out or curb side (419) 229-0774 10am-8pm Www.casalualresturant.com Facebook and instagram
Lima Cracker Barrel Carry out ( including catering) retail store only (419) 222-0055 8am-8pm mon-sun Www.crackerbarrel.com
Lima Daryl and Daryls pizza and wings Drive thru carry out delivery 419-225-9464. 419-224-9464 9am-10pm Dndwings.com Facebook Daryl and Daryls
Lima Fat Jack's Pizza Carryout West St - 419-227-1713 Findlay Rd - 419-223-6100 Spencerville Rd - 419-229-2002 10am-10pm Sun-Thurs 10am-Midnight Fri-sat www.fatjackspizza.com Facebook
Lima Jalape–os Mexican Grill Carry out (419) 221-0310 Monday thru Saturday 11am to 8pm Facebook: Jalape–os Mexican Grill Twitter: jalape–osGrill
Lima La Charreada Shawnee Delivery curbside and carry out 419-229-3845 Daily 11a.m to 9 pm Facebook @lacha03bor lacharreada Shawnee
Lima Little Caesars East side = carryout and delivery Cable Rd - (567) 289-4427 Calumet Ave - (419) 879-9000 East side Sun-Th 11am to 10pm Fri & Sat 11am to 11pm littlecaesars.com
Lima Milano Cafe Carry Out and Delivery for Offices and Corporate with one day notice (419) 331-2220 Lunch Monday thru Saturday 11-2 Dinner Monday thru Thursday 4-8 Dinner Friday and Saturday 4-8:30 Dinner Sunday 11-2 & 4-7 milanocafelima.com Facebook Milano Cafe
Lima Old Barn Out Back Drive Thru, Carry Out, Delivery (419) 991-3075 10-7 PM Oldbarnoutback.com Old Barn Out Back on Facebook
Lima Panera Bread Carry out, Delivery, Rapid Pickup, Catering (419) 222-3700 5am-8pm www.panerabread.com
Lima Rigali's Pizza Village Drive Thru, Carry Out and Delivery 419-228-9269 10am-10pm www.rigalis.com Facebook
Lima Skyline Chili Drive Thru, Carry Out (419) 991-1990 Mon-Sat 10:30-8p Sun 10:30-8p www.skylinechili.com Skyline Chili Lima (Facebook) skylinechililima (Instagram)
Lima The Grind Cafe & Coffeehouse Carry out and delivery on orders of $10 or more (567) 289-4629 Tuesday-Sunday 7a.m.-2 p.m. www.the-grind-cafe.com Facebook; Twitter
Lima The Met Carry out (419) 999-9463 11-8pm Themet306.com
Lima The Olive Garden Carside ToGo 419-222-7724 11am to 8pm www.theolivegarden.com
Lima Westgate Entertainment center Carryout (419) 227-7231 8-Oct WestgateEntertainmentcenter.com
Lima Westside Pizza Carry Out and Delivery (419) 228-8482 11 am to 8:30 pm Facebook
Lima Yamato West Pick up and Delivery (567) 371-3210 11am-930pm Yamato West on Facebokk
Ottoville Canalside Burgers and Brew Drive Thru (419) 453-3512 Wednesday-Sunday 4-8 www.facebook.com/Canalsideburgersandbrew www.facebook.com/canalsideburgersandbrew
Ottoville MillieÕs Cafe Drive Thru (419) 453-3043 10am to 8pm www.milliesottoville.com www.facebook.com/MilliesCafeOttoville
St Marys Ohio Hometown LockerRoom Delivery and Carry- Out (419) 394-0130 Monday - Thursday 10-10 Friday 10 - 11 and Saturday 4 - 11 closed Sunday hometownlockerroom.com Facebook@hometownlockerroom
Wapakoneta Route 33 rhythm and brews Carry out and delivery (419) 739-7833 Tuesday thru Saturday... 4 pm to 9 pm Www.rhythmandbrews.com Facebook