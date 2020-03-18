In line with recommendations from the U.S. Surgeon General and American College of Surgeons and consistent with other hospitals in Ohio, Mercer Health is postponing elective surgeries and procedures beginning Thursday, March 19. Patients affected by this change will be contacted directly from your physician’s office.
Elective status of surgical cases will be determined by the clinical judgement of our physicians using criteria to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients. Surgical procedures deemed necessary to avoid risk to life, permanent dysfunction, progression of disease, or risk of rapidly worsening symptoms will still be performed. Elective cases that do not meet these general criteria will be subject to postponement. This is in line with the recommendations provided by the Ohio Hospital Association. This measure is being taken to conserve critical personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies that are necessary to care for patients with COVID-19 and to preserve bed capacity in our facilities for these patients. This change will also minimize the number of people entering the hospital who don’t need urgent medical care, which will reduce unnecessary exposure risks to patients, their family members and our staff during this time of public health concern. We appreciate our patients’ understanding as we work to address this public health concern.
In addition, some patients may be asked to reschedule doctor or other medical appointments for their safety and to ensure ongoing and future healthcare needs can be met. Mercer Health Medical Group offices including primary care, pediatrics, OB/GYN and others are also offering phone visits as appropriate. Phone appointments will meet insurance requirements and will be billed normally. If you have an appointment that your provider feels can be done over the phone or should be rescheduled, your provider’s office will contact you. If you are unsure if you should still go to your appointment, contact your primary care provider to help make that determination.