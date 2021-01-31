mRNA technology may be able to keep up with COVID variants

With unfamiliar variants of the COVID-19 virus making their rounds, some wonder if the vaccine being rolled out will be effective enough.
New strains of the Coronavirus have been detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil in recent weeks, raising concern. The Dean of Ohio Northern University’s Raabe College of Pharmacy, Dr. Steve Martin, says it's not unusual to see genetic variations of viruses. They happen frequently with the flu, which is why flu shots are done every year.
However, current COVID vaccine development may be able to keep up with the latest mutations.
"The mRNA based technology that Moderna and Pfizer have used in order to produce their vaccines allows them to make changes very quickly to adapt to those variants and to produce than a vaccine that should be effective," Martin explains.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have said they are currently working on booster shots to protect against these variants.