It's an event that has been part of months of planning - move-in day at Ohio Northern University saw new students and their families arriving on campus just in time for fall semester to begin.
Of course, 2020 is not quite the same as years past, and that means finding ways to incorporate safety into moving in and other things going on on campus. This year, students were scheduled to arrive for move in at a certain time.
"We don’t usually make reservations, but we did do that this time so that we could make sure that we had social distancing," said Adriane Thompson Bradshaw, vice president of student affairs. "We didn’t want groups of people showing up at one time and then crowd in the hallways so, we actually plotted out how people would come in. Our move-in day is extended this time."
Ohio Northern has figured out several ways to prioritize students' safety this year. This includes having those students sign a Polar Pledge, a promise to make sure that they are doing all they can to keep themselves and their community safe from COVID-19. The university has also made distancing easier in the dorms.
"We have de-densified our occupancy in our first year halls; some rooms that have been doubles are now singles," Thompson Bradshaw said. "We try to do all the things that are in line with the guidelines that we received, to make sure the people are feeling safe and being safe."
Helping out the students and families with the move in were members of the residence life staff and the Klondike Crew who help Freshmen move onto campus every year. As the year continues and students learn to adjust,, residence life is going to play a big part in making sure that those students are adapting while still enjoying their time at ONU.
"I think it’s going to be an adjustment for everyone, but the thing is, we’ve all been equipped with the proper equipment and knowledge and we’ve done a lot of training here as a residence life staff," said Isaac Schumm, a junior at ONU. "Our faculty has also been working hard all summer, honestly even back in March, when last year ended, they’ve been working hard ever since, and I think we’re all going to be able to adjust in a few weeks and work on the fly."
Classes for fall semester are set to start on August 10th.