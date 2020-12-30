Senator Sherrod Brown discusses stimulus bill

The debate to raise Americans' stimulus check payments from $600 to $2,000 is still ongoing in the Senate.
Democrats have been pushing for the higher amount; however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked efforts to quickly pass the measure and has not given an answer on when he would bring it back up for a vote.
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says that he would like the opportunity for the Senate to make a decision either way on this bill.
"I call on my Republican colleagues to come together, reject political games, and let’s end this year on a positive note," said Senator Brown. "We ask Senator McConnell to simply bring it up - he doesn’t have to vote for it - just bring it up to a Senate vote, allow us to vote up or down on this. If we pass it, then it goes directly to the President, because the House has already done it. It would make a huge difference in peoples' lives."
The stimulus check bill passed in the House of Representatives on Monday.