Due to the emergent and ever-evolving COVID-19 situation and following the guidelines and recommendations established by Governor Mike DeWine and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention:
The Celina Rotary Charity Dinner and Auction scheduled for
March 21, 2020 has been moved to an Online Auction
In place of the event this year, an Online Auction offering many great items and an opportunity to still support the Celina Rotary will be held from 9:00am on Saturday, March 21st until 9:00pm on Sunday, March 22nd by visiting celinarotary.org/auction.
The Celina Rotarians firmly believe in the Rotary International Mission of “service above self” and believes by moving the upcoming fundraiser to be online only, demonstrates our effort to help protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our local healthcare system.
This successful event, the only fundraiser held by the Celina Rotary, provides funds for many local projects such as the Celina Concert Series, Dog Park, Disaster Relief Fund, West Bank Boardwalk, Celina Lighthouse, Welcome to Celina Signs and much more! The Auction also helps fund our Biannual Costa Rica Medical Mission Trips.
With the move to an online auction this year, it will allow the public to bid and potentially win great prizes while supporting the Celina Rotary Club and help enable the local organization to continue doing great work. Please help the Celina Rotary by supporting this year’s Online Auction and also by sharing this information with your friends and family.
Note- all paid guests and sponsors will be contacted individually with further information.Save the date for next year’s 20th Annual Celina Rotary Charity Dinner and Auction to be held on March 20, 2021, and do not forget to visit celinarotary.org/auction and support this year’s Online Auction!
For questions or additional information, please contact a Celina Rotarian or email president@CelinaRotary.org .