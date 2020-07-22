The volunteers behind the Together For a Change Facebook page provided free homemade masks to Celina-area teachers Wednesday morning.
The distribution was held at Grand Lake United Methodist Church, and teachers were able to stop by and take masks home for the school year.
Thanks to donations from the community, the group was able to give the masks away for free. Organizers of the distribution event say it was important for them to be able to do this for teachers as there are so many unknowns leading up to this school year.
"They are so unsure of what is going to happen, that just having these masks in their hands is giving them a lot more confidence in what might happen, and knowing that they can get these," said Tammy Barger, co-founder of the Together For a Change Facebook page
The masks will also be available Thursday night from 5 to 7 p.m. for the entire community to take a look at.