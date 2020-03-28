The Findlay Whirlpool Plant has temporary closed because one of the employees was diagnosed with a presumed case of COVID-19. The Findlay Courier is reporting that the company is calling this a cautionary move. The company will be looking at any other employees that may have come in contact with the individual and begin a deep clean of the plant according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Whirlpool says they are working with local health authorities to provide necessary support for their colleague.