Covid case confusion in Mercer County

Mercer County remains at a level 3 with a high ranking in confirmed COVID-19 cases. However, some have claimed they are receiving false results for a test they never took.
Last month, an individual in Mercer County received a letter stating they were positive with coronavirus when they had never gotten tested. Because they were showing symptoms but refused to get tested, their doctor diagnosed them with a probable case and sent the information to the Mercer County Health District. The letter the individual received is normally sent to patients that have tested positive.
Officials at the health district say they treat probable cases the same as positive cases in terms of treatment, however, the letter was sent in error, and they are not included in the positive case numbers.
“The follow up to the case, the case investigation, the contact tracing process. That person is still considered a probable case. So, they don’t go into our number of confirmed cases. They don’t contribute to the numbers that you hear about. You know the rates and things like that," explains Jason Menchoffer, Administrator at Mercer County Health District. "But they are considered a probable case and in terms of contact tracing and trying to keep people separated, they’re treated the same as a confirmed case.”
If you believe you have received false information from Mercer County Health District, they urge you to contact them by calling their office at 419-586-3251 or emailing them at healthdistrict@mchdohio.org.