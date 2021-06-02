COVID health orders dropped in Ohio

On the day that health orders across the state were dropped, shoppers could be seen without a mask on at one of the local Chief Supermarkets.
The store joins many around Ohio that are allowing shoppers the chance to go maskless, as the COVID health orders are being rescinded. We spoke with a few of those shoppers to see how they’re feeling with things finally seeming to go back to normal:
"My husband and I both have been wearing our masks all the time, but now that it’s lifted, it’s kind of a welcome feeling to be able to walk in," said Amanda Garlock. "I never wanted to be rude to workers when I walked in, so I always wore my mask, but it’s nice to not have to wear it now."
"I’m hoping people are responsible and still wear the mask if they’re not vaccinated," said Betsy McPheron. "Being a nurse, from my perspective, the virus is real and people do die from it - I’ve seen it firsthand, and it is scary."
As many health officials have stressed, the COVID situation is not quite finished yet, and they are still encouraging people who have chosen not to or cannot receive the COVID vaccine to continue to wear their masks out in public and try to avoid large crowds when possible.
The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference to highlight the COVID vaccine and some of the results that they have been seeing around the state. Currently, just over 45 percent of adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine in Ohio, and the ODH say that they are doing what they can to be sure that anyone that still wants to receive the vaccine will have that opportunity.
"The responsibility is now all of ours," said Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, ODH Chief Medical Officer. "As a state, we are doing all that we can to responsibly get vaccines out to communities, to physicians' offices, and just a countless variety of venues."
If you are thinking about getting the vaccine, you can find out more information at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.