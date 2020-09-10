COVID Mask Kits available to any Lima resident for free

The City of Lima teaming up with several businesses and organizations to help residents to become more aware of how to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
These “Mask On Lima” packets are available for free to individuals at a number of locations around the city. It contains information on the importance of what you can do to stop the spread, locations of testing sites, and a washable face mask. There are 38,000 of them available for the taking to make a difference in our community.
City of Lima Chief of Staff Sharetta Smith explains, “Research has shown that in those communities, where there are mask mandates, that community spread has decreased as much as 30-percent. Lab tests have also shown that masks can stop the spread of COVID and we know we can get it by droplets of respiratory air that comes from when we’re speaking.”
The kits are available at 23 locations:
Health Partners
a. Health Partners of Western Ohio Administration Building 329 North West Street
b. Dr. Gene Wright Community Health Center 441 East 8th Street
c. North Lima Community Health Center 1550 North Main Street
Mercy Health
a. Mercy Health - Westside Urgent Care 2195 Allentown Rd
b. Mercy Health - Eastside Urgent Care 967 Bellefontaine Ave
c. Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center 730 W Market St
The Lima Public Library
United Way of Greater Lima
West Ohio Food Bank
5th Ward – Contact City Councilman Jamie Dixon
6th Ward – Contact City Councilman Derry Glenn
Bradfield Community Center
West Ohio Community Action Partnership (WOCAP)
Regional Transit Authority (RTA) – available on buses
UMADOP
Lima / Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership ( LACNIP)
Central Lima Neighborhood Association – Contact Councilwoman Carla Thompson
Department of Community Development – City Wide Pride (1000)
Fresh N Faded
Divine Hair
JD Byrider
Bob’s Cleaners
Vine Mini-Mart