COVID Mask Kits available to any Lima resident for free

The City of Lima teaming up with several businesses and organizations to help residents to become more aware of how to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID Mask Kits available to any Lima resident for free

These “Mask On Lima” packets are available for free to individuals at a number of locations around the city. It contains information on the importance of what you can do to stop the spread, locations of testing sites, and a washable face mask. There are 38,000 of them available for the taking to make a difference in our community.

COVID Mask Kits available to any Lima resident for free

City of Lima Chief of Staff Sharetta Smith explains, “Research has shown that in those communities, where there are mask mandates, that community spread has decreased as much as 30-percent. Lab tests have also shown that masks can stop the spread of COVID and we know we can get it by droplets of respiratory air that comes from when we’re speaking.”

The kits are available at 23 locations:

Health Partners

a.       Health Partners of Western Ohio Administration Building    329 North West Street

b.      Dr. Gene Wright Community Health Center    441 East 8th Street

c.       North Lima Community Health Center     1550 North Main Street

Mercy Health

a.       Mercy Health - Westside Urgent Care     2195 Allentown Rd

b.      Mercy Health - Eastside Urgent Care       967 Bellefontaine Ave

c.       Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center   730 W Market St

The Lima Public Library

United Way of Greater Lima

West Ohio Food Bank

5th Ward – Contact City Councilman Jamie Dixon

6th Ward – Contact City Councilman Derry Glenn

Bradfield Community Center

West Ohio Community Action Partnership (WOCAP)

Regional Transit Authority (RTA) – available on buses

UMADOP

Lima / Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership ( LACNIP)

Central Lima Neighborhood Association – Contact Councilwoman Carla Thompson

Department of Community Development – City Wide Pride (1000)

Fresh N Faded

Divine Hair

JD Byrider

Bob’s Cleaners

Vine Mini-Mart

 

Tags