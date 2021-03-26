Here are the local and state COVID-19 numbers for March 26th.
Allen County has 3 more deaths, Hardin and Paulding counties have 2 more each, and Putnam, Shelby and Hancock counties all added 1 new death. Hancock County has 46 more cases, and Allen County has 42 cases over Thursday and Friday. Shelby County has 12 more cases, Hardin County has 10 more cases, Putnam County has 9 cases, Auglaize County added 8 cases. Logan and Paulding counties have 4 more each, Mercer County increased 3 cases and Van Wert County has 2 more cases.
As for statewide numbers for Friday, there were 138 new deaths and 2,742 new cases. 111 people were hospitalized, and 14 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 959,214 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.