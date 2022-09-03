COVID survivor meets goal of walking in 5k, after being near death a year ago

The last time we caught up with Bart Recker, he was celebrating getting out of the hospital with a drink around St. Patrick's Day after a long bout with COVID-19. He went into the hospital at the end of September 2021 and during that time, extreme treatment measures were needed to keep him alive and breathing.
“When I woke up in January, I was so weak, I wouldn’t thought I would be able to be off all that oxygen and just to be walking around again and getting back to a normal life,” says Recker. “I started full-time work again. It feels really good and I thank God every day for this.”
But when he got out of the hospital he set a goal, to walk in a 5k, and Saturday he made that happen in Glandorf in the 5k Turtle Trot Run.
“It is something that I thought if I could get off oxygen and get my body back in the better shape and be able to walk without the oxygen,” adds Recker. “That would be my goal to walk 3.1 miles.”
Step by step, Recker is getting stronger, and he thanks God, his family, and the staff at Mercy Health–St. Rita's to help him on the road to recovery. But it is his determination that keeps pushing him beyond his medical team's expectations.
“He has pushed further than what they expected because he works hard,” says Mindy Recker, Bart’s wife. “He works hard he doesn’t take a day off from trying to reach that goal. He just kept trying and striving and doing whatever they asked of him, he did it. So, I am really proud of him, he has a team of people here to support him today. Not everybody could make it, but it is a really great day to be here with him.”
“God had a lot to do with guiding me through this, it’s been positive where I am at now,” states Recker.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.