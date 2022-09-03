COVID survivor meets goal of walking in 5k, after being near death a year ago

The last time we caught up with Bart Recker, he was celebrating getting out of the hospital with a drink around St. Patrick's Day after a long bout with COVID-19. He went into the hospital at the end of September 2021 and during that time, extreme treatment measures were needed to keep him alive and breathing.

“When I woke up in January, I was so weak, I wouldn’t thought I would be able to be off all that oxygen and just to be walking around again and getting back to a normal life,” says Recker. “I started full-time work again. It feels really good and I thank God every day for this.”

