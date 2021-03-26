COVID variants continue to grow in Ohio

COVID-19 variants continue to cause concern for health experts around the nation and here in Ohio.
The state is seeing cases of the California, Brazilian, and the U.K. variants. The Center for Disease Control says there are around 180 cases of the U.K. variant in Ohio, which is up from 33 at the beginning of March. Health experts still say that strain could be the dominant strain in the state in April. But they also say the COVID vaccine is effective against all the variants and with more people getting their shots that number could stay under control.
“We are in a race. We are in a race to get enough people vaccinated that we stay ahead of the more contagious variants and I am encouraged by the pace that is happening here in the state,” says Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health.
One out of four Ohioans have gotten a least their first dose of the vaccine, with people 70 years old and older having the highest percentage of over 70%.