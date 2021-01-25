Cowan Realtors held a billboard contest back in December for participating schools and they have selected a winner from each participating district. The winners are 3rd grader Carlie Cox from Shawnee Maplewood, 4th grader Zani Armstrong from Independence, Kindergartener Olivia Heaphy from St. Gerard, and 4th grader Cameron Troyer from Elida Elementary. These billboards are now up around town for the public to see and the winners will also be receiving a smaller version of their billboard to keep. Cowan Realtors say they were happy to provide a fun and creative outlet for area youth, especially during the pandemic.
Cowan Realtors announces winners of their billboard contest
Joseph Sharpe
-
- Updated
