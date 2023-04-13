Cowan sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a 14-year-old

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was sentenced to a decade in prison for having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.
David Cowan III got sentenced to a minimum of 10 to a maximum of 15 years in prison after an Allen County jury found him guilty to two counts of rape, and one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and gross sexual imposition. The incident happened in December of 2021 when Cowan was caught by the victim's guardian in the teen room with his and her pants down. DNA evidence found on the girl was linked to Cowan. He continues to deny that he had any contact with the victim. Cowan must also register for the rest of his life as a sex offender. His attorney said he plans to appeal the jury's verdict.