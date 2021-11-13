Craft show fundraiser for Deb's Dogs

Friends of Deb’s Dogs decided to hold a craft show to help raise some funds for the organization. Beside a variety of homemade crafts, there was food and a raffle. On average Deb’s Dogs rescues around 400 cats and dogs a year and they depend on donations from people like this to keep their mission of helping animals going.
“We are an all volunteer, donation based rescue. We are a 501c and that is how we take care of them,” says Deb Helser, Founder of Deb’s Dogs. “I have been doing this many years, and this year has just been unreal with the number of cats and dogs needing help.”
Helser wants to remind people that winter is coming and to make sure dog and cat owners a shelter for your animal if it has to be outside.