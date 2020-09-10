Craft vendors at the last two Delphos Farmers' Markets

Despite doing things a bit differently this year, the Delphos Farmers' Market has seen great success this year. The city's Chamber of Commerce members say the great vendors have attracted customer loyalty and are a pleasure to work with. But for the last two markets, the Chamber has decided to switch it up. Many are disappointed to miss the craft fair at the now cancelled Canal Days, however they still have a chance.
“This year, what we decided to do, and this is really in response to everything being cancelled around us and our Canal Days being cancelled with the craft and vendor fair, we’ve decided to welcome ten craft and artisan vendors to the market," explains Lindsey Lane, an Executive Director of the Delphos Chamber of Commerce. "We’ve extended our market all the way to 4th Street now on the lot. So, I think that’s bringing a whole new crowd in.”
The last day to visit the Delphos Farmers’ Market will be on Thursday, September 24th from 4 to 6 in the afternoon.