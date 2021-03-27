Crash kills Indiana and Michigan woman in Paulding County

A single-car crash kills two women early Saturday morning.
Van Wert of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Township Road 94 west of Township road 21 in Harrison Township in Paulding County at 7:25 A.M.
Troopers say a Nissan Maxima driven by 41-year-old Kathy Szumanski of Michigan and her passenger, 38-year-old Misty Miller of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, were ejected from the car.
They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Paulding County Coroner’s Office. The crash is being investigated.