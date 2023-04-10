4/10/23 Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Ada man on Sunday afternoon.
Hardin County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 3:29pm reporting the crash at 775 Township Road 30, Ada where Blake R. Williams of that address had backed his pickup onto the roadway and was struck by a motorcycle driven by Timothy James (TJ) Griffin of Ada. Griffin was transported by ambulance to the Lima Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Ada Police Department, Ada Liberty EMS, the Ada Liberty Fire Department and Osborn Towing.