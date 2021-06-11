Crash sends two kids to the hospital in Lima

A crash in Lima sends two children to the hospital with minor injuries.
Around 3:30 this afternoon, the Lima Police Department responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Union and Kibby Street.
The black Ford car was traveling southbound on Union through the intersection at Kibby, when they failed to stop at the stop sign. They struck a car that was traveling westbound on Kibby, and the driver of the black car is cited for failing to stop at the stop sign.
Two children passengers in the car that was struck were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.