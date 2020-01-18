Create a Bowl brings the community together with painting bowls

Mercer Couty’s Home Family Resource Center hosted the “Create a Bowl” event for their upcoming Empty Bowls dinner and auction.
The Empty Bowls Mercer County is a two-prong event that helps raise money toward Our Home Family Resource Center. The first part is the “Create a Bowl” event where each person painting a bowl had to donate or collect money to register. The bowls they create today will be given to guests at the Empty Bowls Dinner and Auction in February, which is the second part of the fundraiser.
Carol Bock, a painter at the event, says, “It’s just a great time to come out in the middle of winter, enjoy some time talking with your friends and doing it for a good cause.”
While the bowls looked like fun to paint, and so beautiful when they’re finished, there’s a deeper meaning behind an empty bowl. Each bowl represents a family, a child, a senior, anyone who feels hopeless, helpless, and hungry.
Deb Simon-Heinfeld, the coordinator says, “The symbolism of an empty bowl is that there are unmet needs in our community, and how can we fill those. So, getting people to know about us so that they can come to us when they have needs, and also the community to understand that we need support in able to help these people meet their needs.”
Last year, the Empty Bowls Mercer County raised 23 thousand dollars between the painting event and dinner. This year, their goal is to raise 27 thousand 500 dollars. This money will be going toward the Our Home Family Resource Center’s current programs, and future initiatives.
The Empty Bowls Dinner and Auction will be held on February 4th at the Celina American Legion. For more information, look for Our Home Family Resource Center on Facebook.