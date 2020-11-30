Creating a collective engagement could be answer to addressing substandard housing

It’s a chance to work together addressing substandard housing in the region and how it affects the health of a community.
He is calling it “Building Neighborhoods”. Richard Maye of Strategic Integration Solutions LTD is hoping to create a “collective engagement” by getting private and public resources working together assisting Lima Habitat for Humanity. He believes it’s the solution to the problem of substandard housing. Instead of building one or two homes a year why not build 7, 8, or more and repair dozens of other homes. Donations of all sizes will be needed to reach this goal and make an impact in neighborhoods.
President of Strategic Integration Solutions Ltd, Richard Maye explains, “Some people will say I can’t afford to put a roof on a house. But, you might be able to afford a doorknob. You might be able to afford a light fixture. So, we’re looking at a broad base support of individuals and organizations and the public and private sector to help kick start this thing moving forward.”
Maye is doing the project pro-bono to help his community. It is expected to take 290-thousand dollars to get the project underway and with the financing of 2-million dollars Habitat can build 20 single-family homes and repair around 75 existing homes improving the lives of 95 families in the community.