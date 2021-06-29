Creating a plan to get those they serve active pays off for area faith-based organizations

Several faith-based organizations getting recognized for their efforts to get their members active.
Activate Allen County and the West Central Ohio Health Ministries handing out eight $500 awards to those who participated in the “Activated Faith Community Challenge”. The groups had to plan and implement activities that would support the health and wellbeing of the people they serve.
Sheila Smith, Director of Administrations of Zion Lutheran Church explains their project, “What we’re doing is walking to Bethlehem. It’s a program where we have our congregation track their steps from September to until Christmas time and it will calculate the miles it takes to get from Lima to Bethlehem.”
Asiah Stewart, Camp Director at the Lima Family YMCA talks about their project, “Since we’re the Lima Family YMCA we really want to incorporate that physical athletic part, so we want to incorporate that with our mindfulness activities.”
Katie Hohenbrink, Director of St. Mary’s Christian Pre-school talks about their project, “I teach at a pre-school, a Christian pre-school in Bluffton and we are here to get funds for a beam projector. It gets projected on to the ceiling and it projects onto the with gym games for children. So, we don’t have to get equipment out and clean up the mess or anything. So, it’s really exciting to be here to receive those funds.”
Activate Allen County sponsors several “Activated Challenges” in different parts of the community throughout the year.