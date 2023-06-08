Crews continuing to clean up the property of the former Koenig building in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Demolition has started on an Auglaize County property that has been a part of the area since the late 1800s.
Crews were on the property of the former Koenig Building, taking down the building as well as cleaning the area. The project started thanks to a Brownfield Grant from the State of Ohio, where the county received nearly two and a half million dollars to clean up the site all the way down to the soil. The site could be home to a variety of businesses, but it is still too early to pinpoint what exactly will be filling the site located on Lima Street in Wapakoneta.
"There isn't an exact time period on anything. I know that the county is trying to move things forward and the city as well. It would be wonderful to get something fairly soon after all this work is done here, but they've quite of bit of work to do and things underneath to work on. It's a pretty large project for the area," said Russell Kitzberger, regional director of government services at Keller Williams.
Crews are expected to be cleaning up the property for the rest of the week.