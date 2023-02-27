Crews respond to flipped semi in northeastern Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Emergency personnel responded to a semi that tipped over onto the road in northeastern Allen County this afternoon.

Around 2 o'clock, a moving truck fell over onto Napoleon Road just north of the Grismore Road intersection blocking both lanes of traffic with reports of power lines down. Emergency personnel from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Bluffton Fire Department responded to the scene. Winds are likely to blame, but the exact cause of the tip over, as well as any information on possible injuries, have not been released.

