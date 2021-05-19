Cridersville 4th Graders getting a lesson in history on local field trip

It was a busy day for Cridersville Elementary 4th graders as they ventured out for their first outdoor field trip in more than a year.
The students took a walk back in time as they visited the Cridersville Historical Society’s Daniel Bowsher Log Cabin. Here they learned about pioneer life and how some of the first settlers managed as Cridersville was founded. They also visited the Historical Museum where they learned more about the town they go to school in. The museum has many exhibits teaching students about the who, what, and why of the community.
Leo Kohlrieser a 4th grader talks about what he learned. “We learned a couple things about how they lived and stuff and how their life was out in the olden days.”
4th Grade teacher Aundrea Brown adds, “Kids are pretty excited about the museum and just to see some of the things that happened. They’re fascinated by just knowing there was a big fire here in town years ago and they got to see the phonograph and that sort of things at the museum. It was pretty cool so hands-on is best.”
The students also making a stop at the public library to hear about the summer reading program and getting to make a craft. The 4th grade visit to these sites has become an annual event before the students head off to middle school in Wapakoneta.