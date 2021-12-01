Cridersville Elementary learns more about Native Americans during pop-up museum

A pop-up museum educated students about Native Americans and their items that were found locally.
The Cridersville Historical Society held a pop-up museum at Cridersville Elementary School on Wednesday. The goal of the museum was to have students interact with replica items that were found in the local area.
"It's important that they understand that there is a very very long history of Native Americans living in this area," stated Greg Myers, President of the Cridersville Historical Society. "We know that they were here because they left their stuff. Their arrowheads, their spear points, their axe heads... we have a large collection museum of artifacts that have been found right here in Cridersville."
Staff from the elementary school also helped answer any questions students might have during the museum tour.