Cridersville Elementary School wraps up Right to Read Week with Dress Like your Favorite Book Character Day

Friday was a day filled with stories as students at Cridersville Elementary School wrapped up their "Right to Read Week".
The kids along with their teachers dressed up as their favorite character from a book. Teachers and staff then went classroom to classroom reading their favorite book to those listening. Today wrapped up a week full of activities encouraging students to read all year long.
Cridersville Guidance Counselor Jill Stubbs adds, “Yes, I think a lot of kids really this week get to read, and people read more to them. We also do the nightly bedtime stories on our Cridersville PTO page for our students.”
Even Wapakoneta School Superintendent Aaron Rex made an appearance as the favorite cape crusader reading "Batman has a Plan".