Cridersville Elementary students hear positive inspiration from the GOOD Program

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - Turning a bad situation into a positive one was the message at Cridersville Elementary School today.

Fourth graders are learning to be good, not only in the classroom but in life. Students heard from Ron Derry, a former teacher and coach who lost his eyesight and was determined that it wasn't going to stop him. He created GOOD - Go On Or Defeated, to show the kids that you can overcome obstacles they may face. Teachers say the students came out of the assembly with a positive attitude and they will work hard to keep it going throughout the year. They look for positive behavior that will earn something special for a student.

"We definitely look for excellent citizenship. Like they're always helping others, they're always following the school rules. I mean just in general and honestly a couple of us teachers actually let the kids help choose the GOOD shirt," said Aundrea Brown, 4th grade teacher.

Each semester one student in each class will be awarded a GOOD t-shirt if they meet the goals of the program. Derry's program is sponsored by the Cridersville Lions Club.

