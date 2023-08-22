Cridersville Elementary students patriotically kick off the new school year

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - Cridersville Elementary School students gathered around the flagpole this morning as they returned to school.
It's a tradition at Cridersville Elementary School to take this time on the first day of school to recognize the freedoms we have and who served to protect them. The Lima Marine Corp League presented the colors and the students recited the pledge of allegiance. The Joint Systems Manufacturing Center's Operation Half-Pint was also on hand. Each year, the school picks a motto to strive for and school officials say it's important to rally the troops.
"Each of the buildings comes up with their own. It's a way of comradery around the building and just bonding of the staff. This year we're working on culture in our district. That's the culture of the staff, the culture of the students, and making it one big family. And I think Jason really stresses that here at Cridersville Elementary School," stated Aaron Rex, superintendent of Wapakoneta City Schools.
This year's motto is "Never above, never below, always beside". Rex made stops at all of the schools in the district on this first day of school.