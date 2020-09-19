Cridersville Festival Food Fix

The Village of Cridersville's Fire Department had to cancel their Jamboree this year, but that didn’t stop them from reaching out to the community with another fundraising event.
The Festival Food Fix in Cridersville is here this weekend to give the community a piece of Summer that they might have missed out on—fair food. Several local food trucks were parked outside of the Cridersville Fire Department waiting to make your favorite treat. Cridersville Fire is a volunteer department and says donations are a big help to the station.
Matthew Green, a firefighter with Cridersville says, “They can help us out with anywhere from buying new equipment to helping us better serve the community. If we buy things that can go back toward the community, we can do that as well. Fundraisers are just a really big help in allowing us to do some new things to help out the community.”
If you missed out on the event today, they will also be set up all day Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.