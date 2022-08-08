Cridersville Historical Society announces circus will be canceled on Tuesday night

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 77F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 1:27 am
Multimedia Video Journalist
Last week we told you about the circus coming to Cridersville on August 9th. Unfortunately the Cridersville Historical Society has had to cancel the circus performances for Tuesday evening.
After a site consultation with a representative from the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus Monday morning they said, "They can no longer fit the circus setup in the Legacy Park location".
After being given several other locations by the village to choose from they said none will work. The historical society is sorry for the cancellation and will refund anyone who paid for tickets.
Historical society members will be in Legacy Park from 5pm and 7:30pm on Tuesday evening to offer those refunds. They do ask you bring those tickets with you to get your money back.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
hometownstations
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our headline news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our sports news? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.