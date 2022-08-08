Cridersville Historical Society announces circus will be canceled on Tuesday night

Last week we told you about the circus coming to Cridersville on August 9th. Unfortunately the Cridersville Historical Society has had to cancel the circus performances for Tuesday evening.

After a site consultation with a representative from the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus Monday morning they said, "They can no longer fit the circus setup in the Legacy Park location".

