The Village of Cridersville also celebrating a milestone this weekend as it has officially been a village for 150 plus 1 years. A celebration could not be held last year due to COVID.
The Cridersville Historical Society will be hosting several events including the dedication of the new Legacy Park Gate project. The village was incorporated in 1870 making it recognized by the state as a municipality. Not long after a school was established, and Legacy Park sits where the old high school once sat. The gate is the first of three phases for the park that will provide a space for Cridersville families to flourish for years to come.
Cridersville Historical Society President Greg Myers adds, “So, this is an important spot in Cridersville’s history from a student perspective and from a community because so much of what happens in as school involves families and the entire community. We’re excited that Legacy Park is a way for that tradition to kind of live on and be a legacy for future generations of children and families in Cridersville.”
The dedication is Thursday evening beginning at 7pm. There will be cake, ice cream and a free concert featuring Jim Boedicker following the short ceremony. Be sure and bring your own lawn chair. The historical museum will be open Saturday and Sunday with special exhibits including the fire departments 1890 hand pumper.