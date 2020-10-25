A Cridersville home is a popular destination for those who want to see a well-decorated house for Halloween.
The popular holiday is around the corner, and Greg Cooper wanted to go all out with his Halloween decorations for his home. From a headless horseman display, to clowns on a rotating swing, the home has a bit of everything to embrace the holiday spirit.
"This is about four days worth of work," said Cooper. "Getting things out of the garage, assembly, dealing with electrical issues..."
Greg says that at night is when the display really shines. Projectors add ghosts floating around his front porch, as well as silhouettes on the house windows. The projectors also light up each of his pumpkins, as they sing along to classic Halloween tunes.
Members of the local neighborhood have come by the house to take pictures, as well as giving Greg and his family credit for his hard work.
So what sparked the interest in extreme Halloween decorating? Greg originally lived in Shawnee, but was house hunting in Cridersville. He says that when he was driving around, a local event was underway, with kids walking around in costume and getting candy. The general atmosphere of that day gave Greg the idea to buy a house and decorate that house with the most unique Halloween displays he could find.
"The entire neighborhood was just covered with kids, all of the people were giving out candy... and I'm like: 'I want that.'... I really thought that was cool." said Cooper.
Greg says the reason he decided to go all out this year was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He says that he wanted to create something that could distract kids from the stress that the pandemic brings, even for just a small moment.
"Three little kids recently I can recall standing in front of the biggest projection we've got, and dancing along with the characters on screen," Cooper explained. "That's what its all about. They are smiling, they are laughing, no thought of COVID whatsoever."
Greg says he and his family are looking forward to Halloween, as they have some special surprises in store that were not on display yet. Projectors will enhance their decorations.
The family says that they are expecting to go bigger next year Halloween.