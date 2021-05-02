Crime Stoppers looking for information on a person of interest in B&E

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and the Allen/Putnam Crime Stoppers need your help in finding a person of interest in a breaking and entering. Law enforcement is looking for information about the person in the picture. They could be connected to a breaking and entering in the Laurel Oaks area of Elida. If you have any information you are asked to contact Deputy Cress at the sheriff’s office 419-227-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867. There could be a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.