Crime Stoppers looking for information on a person of interest in B&E

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and the Allen/Putnam Crime Stoppers need your help in finding a person of interest in a breaking and entering. Law enforcement is looking for information about the person in the picture. They could be connected to a breaking and entering in the Laurel Oaks area of Elida. If you have any information you are asked to contact Deputy Cress at the sheriff’s office 419-227-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867. There could be a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest. 

 

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.